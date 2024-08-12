Turbo (TURBO) Price Up 35.8% This Week

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Turbo has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a total market cap of $280.95 million and $68.01 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00384397 USD and is down -12.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $63,676,033.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

