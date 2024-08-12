TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

TWFG opened at $24.99 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

