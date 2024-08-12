UBS Group Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $580.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.02. 42,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a 200 day moving average of $590.14. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

