UBS Group Raises Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $8.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

View Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.