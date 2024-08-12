UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFPT stock opened at $309.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $335.61.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

