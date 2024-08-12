Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.