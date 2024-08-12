Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA opened at $7.90 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

