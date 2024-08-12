Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unity Software by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,887.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

