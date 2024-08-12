Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.88. 89,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,257. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

