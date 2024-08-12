Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 70,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

