Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $318.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

