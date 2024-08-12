Venus Price Tops $6.36 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Venus has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00010655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,193,687 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

