Verasity (VRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

