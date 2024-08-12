W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $979.31 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $928.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

