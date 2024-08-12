Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

WD opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $4,595,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

