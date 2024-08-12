Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

DIS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 2,773,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618,489. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.