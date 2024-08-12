Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.99 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,159,902 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

