Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $209.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

