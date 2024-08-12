Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $8,649,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

