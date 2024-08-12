Wells Fargo & Company Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
