Wrapped Matic Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $56.64 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,299,154 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,987,005.96912783. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40967628 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3349 active market(s) with $18,695,238.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

