Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Yelp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 116,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,254. Yelp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,068 shares of company stock worth $2,230,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

