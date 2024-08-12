Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.07. The stock had a trading volume of 285,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.