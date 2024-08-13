6,113 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,249,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUS stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

