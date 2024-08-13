7,623 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UJUN opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June



The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June (BATS:UJUN)

