Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

