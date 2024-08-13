Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.72.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.