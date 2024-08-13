ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -822.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 263,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

