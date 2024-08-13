Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
