Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

