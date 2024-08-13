Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after buying an additional 175,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,005,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,864,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after buying an additional 239,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,074,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

