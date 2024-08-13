Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.52 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.