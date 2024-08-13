Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.75.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -53.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 366,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

