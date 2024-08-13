ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 1st

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7005 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

