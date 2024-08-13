Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,769,500 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the July 15th total of 2,872,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67,695.0 days.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.