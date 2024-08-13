Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

