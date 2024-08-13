ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,666 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.