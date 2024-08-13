ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,666. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

