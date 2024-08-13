Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

