American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 399,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

