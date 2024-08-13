Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 88.8% in July

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,545,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.07. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

