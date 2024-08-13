ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.