Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.