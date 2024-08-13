Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Aqua Power Systems
