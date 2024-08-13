Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

