Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

About Ardent Health Partners

NYSE ARDT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

