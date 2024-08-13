Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.