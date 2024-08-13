Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

