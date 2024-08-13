Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Ark alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001525 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,763,080 coins and its circulating supply is 182,762,598 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.