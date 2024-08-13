ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $46,580.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,243 shares of company stock worth $3,870,169. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.