ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded at Raymond James

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 102.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,243 shares of company stock worth $3,870,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

