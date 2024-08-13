Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

